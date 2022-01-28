Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

FBC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

