Analysts Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exagen by 127.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exagen by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.