BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $84,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

