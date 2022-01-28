Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 4,221.25

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:FUTR traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,132 ($42.26). 141,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,475.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,532.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.84. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

