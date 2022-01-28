$11.33 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post $11.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the lowest is $11.26 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $40.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $11,314,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,213. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

