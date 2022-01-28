Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $80.17

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,318. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

