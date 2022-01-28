Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $29.75

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 4,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,441. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

