Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $10.43

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 6,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,560. The stock has a market cap of $185.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

