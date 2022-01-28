KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 28th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KIO stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

