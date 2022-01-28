Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
RBCAA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
