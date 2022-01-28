Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

