Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.86.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

