Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Desktop Metal accounts for 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

DM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 92,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.