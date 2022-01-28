Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 50.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,275. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

