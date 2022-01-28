Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,312,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

