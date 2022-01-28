Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $264,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

