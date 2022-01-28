3,308 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

