Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,255. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 784,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 276,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 51,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 531,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

