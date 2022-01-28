Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CELP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 23,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

