First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 745.2% in January

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 745.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
