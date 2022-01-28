First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 745.2% in January

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 745.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $136,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

