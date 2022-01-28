SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. 85,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

