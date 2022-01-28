Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

SYBT opened at $59.17 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

