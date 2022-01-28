Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.