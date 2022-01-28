Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.