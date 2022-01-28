Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Federal Signal by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

