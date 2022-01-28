Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Patterson Companies worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 4,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,214. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.