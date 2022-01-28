Prosight Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Shattuck Labs comprises about 1.9% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.40% of Shattuck Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 3,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,513. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.