Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Hess stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

