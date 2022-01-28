Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

MUR stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.