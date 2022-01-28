TheStreet Upgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to “C”

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RES stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

