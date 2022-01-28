Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $170.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,655 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Cooper Companies worth $170,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.42 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.80.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

