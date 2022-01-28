The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $104,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.54 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

