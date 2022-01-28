The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,496 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.44% of Valero Energy worth $128,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.65. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

