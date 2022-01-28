Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

