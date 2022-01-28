Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Hologic worth $397,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 59.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 60.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hologic by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.