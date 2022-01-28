Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $44.22 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up 1.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $44,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,661. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.