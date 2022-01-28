Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 2,260 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Korea Electric Power worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

KEP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.