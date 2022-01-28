Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,853. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

