Tsai Capital Corp Has $8.33 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 7.2% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock worth $708,986,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,575. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.