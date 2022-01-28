Amalgamated Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend payment by 433.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

