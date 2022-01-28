Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.63 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

