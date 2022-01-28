Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Update

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,759. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

