Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $48.65, but opened at $55.90. Clearfield shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 6,798 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $767.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

