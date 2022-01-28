F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.37. F45 Training shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 62 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

