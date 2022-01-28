Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $42.35

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $41.00. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 9,150 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $19,677,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.