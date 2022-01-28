Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JAQC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JAQC remained flat at $$9.60 on Friday. 763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile
