Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.52. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,286 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

