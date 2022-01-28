Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.00. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 690 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.64 million, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

