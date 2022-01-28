Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up to $29.74

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $31.22. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1,171 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $340,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,335 shares of company stock worth $7,306,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 68.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

