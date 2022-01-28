Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

