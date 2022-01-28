Smithfield Trust Co Has $102,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $383.05 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.76 and a 200-day moving average of $427.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.