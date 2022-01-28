iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.